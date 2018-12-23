हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Border Security Force

BSF recovers 17 kg heroin, pistol in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

BSF troopers had observed suspicious movement ahead of the border security fence early on Sunday. 

BSF recovers 17 kg heroin, pistol in Punjab&#039;s Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh: In a major haul, the Border Security Force on Sunday recovered 17 kg of heroin, one Pakistan-made pistol and ammunition along the international border with Pakistan in the Ferozepur sector, a BSF spokesman said.

The recovery was made following a search carried out in the area of border outpost (BoP) Karma in Ferozepur sector, around 300 km from Chandigarh, on Sunday, BSF said.

BSF troopers had observed suspicious movement ahead of the border security fence early on Sunday.

However, the troops could not take immediate action due to dense fog in the border belt.

The spokesman said the search led to a recovery of 17 kg heroin, one Pakistan-made pistol and one modified weapon, three magazines with 26 rounds of ammunition and a plastic pipe.

The recovered heroin is worth over Rs 85-crore in the international market.

The BSF has recovered over 221 kg of heroin along the international boundary with Pakistan in 2018.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

