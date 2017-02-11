BSF recovers 5 kg heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh: The BSF has recovered five kg of heroin from the tyre of a bullock cart near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, an official said on Saturday.

The seizure was made in the area of Border out Post (BoP) Jagdish in Ferozepur sector on Friday evening, a Border Security Force spokesman said.

"BSF troops performing gate management duties at Fence Gate No. 193 in the area recovered 5 packets of contraband from the bullock cart tyre of a farmer Karnail Singh of Gandu Kilcha village," the spokesman said.

A search of the cart led to the recovery of the heroin consignment, valued at Rs 25 crore in the international market.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border with Pakistan.