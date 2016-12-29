Congress vs AAP on Twitter, Amarinder Singh dares Arvind Kejriwal to contest against him in Punjab assembly polls

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh has challenged Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest against him in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab and the face of Congress campaign in the state, threw the challenge on Wednesday in a twitter reply to Kejriwal, who earlier in a tweet had nudged the Punjab Congress strongman asking if he was contesting against Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, state deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, junior Badal's brother-in-law Bikram Majithia or from a "safe seat".

Singh hit back instantly saying the Badal chapter in Punjab was over and that Kejriwal should come and fight elections in Punjab and he would fight against him.

"Badals' story is over. You tell me where you're contesting from and I will come fight you there!(sic)," Amarinder had tweeted.

Badals' story is over. You tell me where you're contesting from and I will come fight you there! https://t.co/rpghXJoSwo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2016

The PCC chief's response came after Kejriwal tweeted, "Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat(sic)?"

Amarinder had earlier in the day accused AAP of "colluding" with Badals after the Kejriwal-led party fielded former journalist Jarnail Singh against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambing constituency, saying that he was a weak candidate.