Amritsar attack

Days after Amritsar attack, suspicious men spotted in Pathankot

Police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation.

ANI photo

Chandigarh: Days after the Amritsar attack took place, a local spotted three to four suspicious men in Pathankot. Following the information, police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation. 

"Appeal to people to give us info and cooperate with us. It can't yet be linked to reports of a car abandoned around 25km away by suspicious men, that probe is on separately," they said.

On November 18, three people were killed and 15 others injured when a grenade was lobbed at the prayer meeting being held in the hall of the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Adliwal village in Rajasansi area of Amritsar.

Within 72 hours of the terror incident, the Punjab Police claimed that it had arrested Bikramjit, 26, a resident of Dhariwal village near Rajasansi, for the terror act.

Bikramjit had reportedly stood at the gate of the Nirankari Bhawan premises, holding the gate attendants at gunpoint.

