Decision on loan waiver soon: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government would soon announce its decision on farm debt waiver based on the recommendations of the T Haq Expert Committee, which is scheduled to submit its report shortly.

Addressing the state assembly, Singh reiterated his government's commitment to fulfill all poll manifesto promises, including loan waiver and 'kurki' (auction of mortaged land) abolition for the distressed farmers of the state.

Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, the chief minister termed as extremely sad and unfortunate "their repeated attempts to undermine the sanctity of the House and bring disrepute to its sacred traditions".

Instead of raising all issues during the Question Hour, the opposition was resorting to obstructionist behaviour to prevent the conduct of any important business and to hog the limelight, he said.

Singh said the prestige of the office of the Speaker had never before been lowered like this by "throwing paper missiles at him inside the House".

Daring the Akalis to come and debate in the House, Singh said the opposition knew the government was bringing the Kurki abolition bill and were creating a ruckus to claim credit for it.

Blaming the 10 years of SAD "misrule" for the current state of the farmers in Punjab, the chief minister pointed out that 7,000 cultivators committed suicide during the previous government's tenure.

The Akalis were in a slumber and have now suddenly become the custodians of the farmers' interest and welfare, he added.

Earlier, speaking on a call attention motion, Singh made it clear that no bus would be allowed to ply illegally on the state's roads.

The new transport policy will clean up the state of illegally plying vehicles once and for all, he added.