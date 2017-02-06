close
Earthquake jolts Punjab

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 00:16
New Delhi: Residents of Punjab were left in shock after earthquake jolted various regions of the state on Monday night.

Reportedly, the tremors felt around 10:35 PM.

The epicentre of earthquake was Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. 

Its magnitude was 5.8 on Richter Scale. 

(More details awaited)

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 23:11

