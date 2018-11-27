हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalka-Howrah Express Train

Fire breaks out in front coach of Kalka-Howrah Express Train, passengers face breathing difficulties

The incident took place between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra.

Fire breaks out in front coach of Kalka-Howrah Express Train, passengers face breathing difficulties
Pic for representational use only

CHANDIGARH: A massive fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka-Howrah Express in Haryana on Tuesday. 

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, some passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment after they complained of breathlessness.

According to ANI, the train movement is normal after the fire was doused.

 

A similar incident was reported from West Bengal last week when a fire broke out in two compartments of a passenger train in the Nadia district. 

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the railway officials. 

Flames were noticed in ladies and the vendor compartments of down Lalgola passenger, when the Sealdah-bound train was approaching Dhubulia station, as per PTI. 

Shortly after the fire was noticed, some alert passengers quickly pulled the chain to stop the train.

Earlier this month, two wagons of a goods train caught fire near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra affecting rail movement on the route for quite some time. 

The Western Railway (WR) cancelled a couple of long-distance trains, according to PTI.

Besides, at least 10 long-distance trains were halted and suburban train services between Virar and Dahanu Road stations were stopped till Friday morning, the WR officials said.

Tags:
Kalka-Howrah Express TrainKalka-Howrah Express coach fireDhoda Khedi Railway StationKurukshetra.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close