ISI sponsoring Kejriwal: Harsimrat Kaur

Lambi: In a damning allegation against Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday trained guns at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo and accused him of being hand in gloves with the terrorists, while alleging that his activities clearly indicates that the Pakistan-run ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) is sponsoring the party.

Expressing confidence that the SAD-BJP government will once again form a government, Harsimrat Kaur said that Kejriwal and his cadre did not deliver any good for the national capital and now are looking forward to spoil Punjab.

"The kind of politics which Kejriwal ji has shown in the past by joining hands with the terrorists and the extremists is appalling.

He wants to spoil the tranquillity of the state.

Now after 30 years again bomb blast are taking place in Punjab.

His MPs are instigating people to fight. Kejriwal ji himself his having breakfast and dinner with Babbar Khalsa and this clearly indicates that ISI is now sponsoring Khalsa," said Kaur.

Asserting that she was expecting a clear majority in favour of the Akali dal-BJP government, Kaur further said that the people of Punjab want a government which in coalition with the Centre can work for the state,"They don`t want a dispensation which keeps on quarreling with the Centre," she added in a clear indication to the AAP.

However, Punjab witnessed a sluggish voter turnout of 14 percent till 11: 30 am.Polling began in Punjab amid heavy security earlier today, with 1,145 candidates contesting across 117 seats.

Poll for the first phase will conclude at 5 p.m.Nearly 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women.

22, 615 polling stations have been set up, with over one lakh security personnel deployed for free and fair voting.

Tight security arrangements have also been made for 100 critical polling stations and 5,500 vulnerable pockets of the state.