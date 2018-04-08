Jalandhar to Delhi in one hour: UDAN flight service begins May 1, bookings open from April 14

The one-hour flight service between Jalandhar’s Adampur airport to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is all set to begin from May 1, 2018. Bookings for the same will begin on April 14. The information was shared by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma as he inspected the airport over preparations for the inauguration.

The much-awaited Adampur-Delhi flight booking will commence on Ambedkar Jayanti, ie. April 14, shared the Jalandhar DC.

The Jalandhar-Delhi flights service was launched under the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) Regional Connectivity Service that aims to promote affordable air travel. Ludhiana and Pathankot are the two other Punjab cities which will witness flights to the national capital soon. Ludhiana-Delhi and Pathankot-Delhi flights are expected to start in July 2018.

According to reports, Spice jet carrier manage the flight bookings.

High powered X-ray machines have been setup in the visitor and VIP lounge, said DC Sharma, adding that the civil work of the airport is over and now the decks have been cleared for flight take-offs.

In February, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched the inaugural flight of Bhubaneswar-based airline Air Odisha here. The flight, also launched under the Centre's UDAN scheme, Odisha's Mundra with Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first flight under the UDAN scheme. The maiden Shimla-New Delhi flight fares was capped at Rs 2500 per seat per hour.

The UDAN Scheme is a key component of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) which was released on June 15, 2016.