हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Journalists assaulted by security guards of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of rape by a nun.

Journalists assaulted by security guards of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar: Several journalists were allegedly assaulted by a group of private security guards at the rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s home in Jalandhar.

The incident took place on August 13.

According to reports, some journalists from Delhi and Kerala were in Jalandhar to report on the police investigation and questioning of the Roman Catholic Bishop, who has been accused of rape by a nun from Kerala.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

The video footage of the incident shows a group of journalists being allegedly manhandled by the private security guards employed by the Catholic priest.

Their cameras and other equipment were also damaged while they were trying to capturing visuals of Bishop Mulakkal, soon after he returned to his headquarters from Chandigarh.

A special team of Kerala Police had earlier reached the Bishop’s residence to question him in connection with the charges made against him by the nun.

However, he was was not available.

However, he later returned to Jalandhar after which the incident occurred. 

Bishop Mulakkal was interrogated by the Punjab Police late on Monday.

''I questioned him and collected his statement. After verifying his part of the story, further steps will be taken. This is an old case so we are collecting more evidence,'' DSP from Kerala said after questioning Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Punjab.

The state government had earlier informed the Kerala High Court that a decision on arresting Mulakkal will be taken after he is interrogated and the evidence examined.

The priest has rejected all charges levelled against him and claimed innocence, 

A nun from Kerala had accused Bishop Mulakkal of misusing his position and repeatedly raping her against her will.

The case is being probed by a special team constituted by the Kerala Police.

Tags:
Bishop Franco MulakkalJalandharjournalists assaultedKerala policeKerala nun rape case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close