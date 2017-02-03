Let's eliminate drugs from Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Launching a frontal attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has urged the people of Punjab to come together and put an end to the drug menace ahead of the assembly polls.

Gandhi in a Facebook post said, "I have learnt one thing in politics... truth can`t be hidden.

I had gone to a programme of Punjab University in 2012 and there I told the youth that 70 percent of Punjab`s youth suffer from drug-related problems.

"The Congress vice-president slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Government in Punjab for making fun of him."On returning back to Delhi, I was surprised that Akali Dal leaders are saying that Rahul Gandhi is lying, there is no problem of drugs and they made fun of me.

It is sad that the truth which was supposed to be accepted four years back is being accepted now," he added.Gandhi also lauded Punjab for its inputs in various fields concerning national interest.

"If we look at the national flag....Punjab is hidden in it.

Punjab`s voice can be heard in the border areas, industries and army. You have witnessed truth. Punjab`s battle, fight against drugs is everyone`s fight. We won`t let Punjab fall. Come and fight together for Punjab.

Let`s eliminate drugs completely from Punjab," he said.

Highlighting the menace of drugs in poll-bound Punjab, Congress chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh earlier on January 29 said that this government would form a team of good police officers to fight this threat.

Stating that the government must have the will to do so, Captain Amarinder assured that this process would be initiated in less than four weeks if the Congress forms the next government in Punjab.

"Everybody knows who does it. Where it is kept, who makes it, who sells, who trades, who does everything we know.

It`s the question of the government having the will to do it," he told ANI in an exclusive interview.All 117 constituencies in Punjab will vote on February 4 and the results will be announced on March 11.