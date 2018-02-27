Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live News Updates: Congress sweeps polls; SAD, BJP, AAP trail

27 February 2018, 14:06 PM
The Congress on Tuesday swept off the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results, winning 62 out of 95 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine won a total of 22 wards while LIP-AAP alliance secured eight wards. Independent candidates won four wards.
27 February 2018, 13:22 PM
Final tally
Congress: 62 wards
SAD: 11
BJP: 10
Lok Insaf Party: 7
AAP: 1
Independent candidates: 4
27 February 2018, 11:43 AM
Congress candidates Manpreet Grewal, Jai Prakash and Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu wins Wards 88, 89, 90
27 February 2018, 11:40 AM
Congress candidate Indu Raju Thapar wins Ward 83
27 February 2018, 11:38 AM
BJP candidates Surinder Atwal and Sunita Rani pull a victory in Wards 84 and 85 respectively.
27 February 2018, 11:37 AM
Rani Aggarwal from Congress wins Ward 81
27 February 2018, 11:34 AM
BJP candidate Maninder Kaur Ghumar and Anny Sikka win Ward 77 and 80 respectively.
27 February 2018, 11:25 AM
Congress candidates Narinder Sharma Kala and Mamta Ashu won Wards 66 and 67 respectively.
27 February 2018, 11:24 AM
Independent candidate Shelly Malhotra wins Ward 61, while BJP candidate Om Prakash Ratra wins Ward 62
27 February 2018, 11:16 AM
Amrit Kaur of Congress wins Ward 51
27 February 2018, 11:13 AM
BJP candidates Divya Rana (Winner) wins Ward 1.
In Ward 28, Congress candidate Resham Singh Garcha defeats SAD's Paramjit Singh.
27 February 2018, 11:01 AM
Congress’s Jaiprakash wins on Ward 90. BJP’s Surinder Atwal wins on Ward 84.
27 February 2018, 11:01 AM
According to official results, Congress has won 6 wards, BJP-SAD 6, IND 1
27 February 2018, 11:00 AM
BJP's Om Prakash Ratra wins from Ward 62 by over 800 votes.
27 February 2018, 10:58 AM
BJP candidate Prabhjot Kaur wins from Ward 59
27 February 2018, 10:48 AM
SAD-BJP alliance is leading in several wards. From Ward 1, Divya Rana is leading, Ward 2 Gurmail Singh is leading, Ward 4: Sukhwinder Dhillion is leading, Ward 5: Baljinder Kaur is leading, Ward 6: Sarabjit Singh Laadi is leading, and Ward 44: Meetpal Singh Dugri is leading.
27 February 2018, 10:33 AM
Latest counting trends of Ludhiana MC Results:
CONGRESS: 58
BJP+SAD: 22
LIP+AAP: 13
OTHERS: 2
27 February 2018, 10:13 AM
Congress surges ahead, leading in 58 wards. BJP on 11 and Shiromani Akali Dal on 10.
27 February 2018, 10:10 AM
लुधियाना नगर निगम के 95 वार्ड्स के लिए काउंटिंग जारी- 11 वार्ड्स पर कांग्रेस आगे, SAD-BJP गठबंधन 2 वार्ड से आगे, आजाद उम्मीदवार भी 2 वार्डों में आगे, LIP भी 2 वार्डों में आगे #ZeePHH #Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/MUSvZhCHgI
— Zee Punjab (@ZeePunjab) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 10:01 AM
Early trends of Ludhiana MC Results
CONGRESS: 11
BJP+SAD: 2
LIP+AAP: 2
OTHERS: 2
27 February 2018, 10:01 AM
Early trends of Ludhiana MC Results
CONGRESS: 11
BJP+SAD: 2
LIP+AAP: 2
OTHERS: 2
27 February 2018, 09:58 AM
Early trends of Ludhiana MC Results:
CONGRESS: 11
BJP+SAD: 2
LIP+AAP:
OTHERS:
27 February 2018, 09:42 AM
Election officers sit with an EVM machine with counting underway for Ludhiana MC polls
27 February 2018, 09:38 AM
Counting of votes is currently underway. Heavy security inside counting centres
#Punjab: Counting of votes for #Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election underway. The polls were held on 24th February followed by re-polling in 2 booths yesterday. pic.twitter.com/P2Za3czmX1
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 09:33 AM
In 2013 Ludhiana MC Results, COngress won 19 wards while the BJP+SAD alliance 51 wards.
27 February 2018, 09:24 AM
लुधियाना नगर निगम के 95 वार्ड्स के लिए काउंटिंग शुरू #ZeePHH pic.twitter.com/4yUag6wKiZ
— Zee Punjab (@ZeePunjab) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 09:09 AM
Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation?
Trends are yet to reflect:
CONGRESS: 0
BJP+SAD: 0
LIP+AAP: 0
OTHERS: 0
27 February 2018, 09:07 AM
"We want to win all the 96 wards," says Congress Candidate from Ward 44
27 February 2018, 09:06 AM
Each of the 9 centres has been awarded around 10 wards.There are a total of 95 wards.
27 February 2018, 09:05 AM
Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation?
27 February 2018, 09:00 AM
The counting of votes has started at nine centres spread across Ludhiana. A total 108 tables have been set-up.
27 February 2018, 08:59 AM
Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation? Follow us live:
blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">
लुधियाना नगर निगम का किंग कौन ?
टाइटलर ने किसे और क्यों भेजा लीगल नोटिस ?
श्रीदेवी के आख़िरी दीदार का इंतज़ार...
ख़बरों में आज सुबह 9:00 बजे #ZeePHH pic.twitter.com/4hLakjddEW
— Zee Punjab (@ZeePunjab) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 08:22 AM
Early trends are expected to emerge around 10 am to 10:30 am. A clear picture is expected to emerge by noon.
27 February 2018, 08:10 AM
A heavy layer of security has been set up around the nine counting centres. Few counting centres are inside schools.
Several senior officers, including two ADCP and two SHOs, have been posted around the nine centres. Massive barricades have been set up.
27 February 2018, 07:32 AM
Some of the chief issues picked up during campaigning include pollution, poor infrastructure such as bad roads and sewerage problems and water supply
27 February 2018, 07:29 AM
During the Ludhiana civic polls on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress workers.
"Just 15 minutes before the polling was about to be over, the SAD workers came and created a ruckus. They were aware that Congress was winning in this booth, so they came here with some goons and open fired on cars," Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu told ANI. Congress alleged that SAD workers created a ruckus at a polling booth at BRS Nagar and open fired on cars.
27 February 2018, 07:24 AM
A total of 9 centres have been set up for counting of votes.
27 February 2018, 07:19 AM
Ludhiana is the biggest municipal body in Punjab.
27 February 2018, 07:17 AM
The Congress, which is currently in power in Punjab since March 2017, won the civic polls in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December. The Congress party had also emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.
27 February 2018, 07:17 AM
For the first time, MLA Simarjit Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) is contesting as an Independent front in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
27 February 2018, 07:16 AM
The State Election Commission on Sunday ordered re-polling in two booths - booth 2 and 3 of Ward number 44 - for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. A difference cropped up between the number of votes in the register and the voting machine.
27 February 2018, 07:09 AM
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will address a poll-khol rally in Nadala, Kapurthala. SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal claims to exposed top Opposition leaders in the rally.
27 February 2018, 07:03 AM
Counting for Ludhiana civic polls for 95 wards will begin at 9 am and continue until evening. A clear picture will emerge by noon.