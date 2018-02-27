Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live News Updates: Congress sweeps polls; SAD, BJP, AAP trail

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE results: Congress has won the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation results. The party emerged victorious in 61 wards. The BJP-SAD won 22 wards while LIP-AAP alliance secured eight wards.

Here's a detailed list of leading / winning candidates from each ward.

Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.

The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.

Here are the live updates of Ludhiana MC election results 2018 from the counting centre: