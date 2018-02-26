Ludhiana civic polls: Counting of votes today

NEW DELHI: The counting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results will be held on Tuesday. The voting for the Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday, recording a voter turnout of more than 59 per cent.

While the female turnout was 57.66 percent, the male turnout was 59.70 percent and the third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent.

According to election commission officials, the voting began at 8 am and it continued till 4 pm.

A total of 494 candidates are in fray and there are 10.50 lakh voters. Of the 95 wards going to polls, 56 have been reserved and 39 are in the general category. 40 are reserved for women, seven for SCs, another seven for SC women and two for Other Backward Class (OBC).

The largest civic body of Punjab had witnessed clashes between contesting party workers while campaigning. Owing to reports of clashes, the Election Commission officials had declared 284 out of 1,153 polling station as sensitive and heightened security in these areas.

Ludhiana is witnessing a triangular contest for the first time with Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress in competition. MLA Simarjit Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) will contest for the first time as an Independent front in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Civic issues like water supply, lack of cleanliness, pollution, bad roads and infrastructure and poor sewerage are the main issues for common people in the election.

The Congress, which runs the government in Punjab since March 2017, had won the municipal elections in the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December.

The Congress party had also emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.