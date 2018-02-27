हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Clean sweep for Congress; SAD-BJP, AAP-LIP left behind

Congress also won Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar local body polls

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 13:57 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Congress on Tuesday swept off the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results, winning 62 out of 95 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine won a total of 22 wards while LIP-AAP alliance secured eight wards. Independent candidates won four wards.

Detailed list of winning candidates from each ward

The civic elections for Punjab's largest civic body – Ludhiana – is witnessed as a prestige battle for the contesting parties. These elections come two months after polls were held for Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar Municipal Corporations.

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress, which is currently in power in Punjab since March 2017, also won Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar local body polls.

A total of nine counting centres with 108 tables were set up on counting day. A massive layer of security was deployed around these centres.

By 10 am, Congress party had surged in initial trends. A clear scene emerged by 11 am.

List of winning Congress candidates

List of winning BJP-SAD candidates

List of winning AAP-LIP candidates

A total of 494 candidates are in the fray for the polls which were held on February 24. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout – including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout – was recorded. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. 

During the Ludhiana civic polls on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between SAD and Congress workers. This led to SAD-BJP calling for re-polls in all 95 wards. 

The State Election Commission on Sunday ordered re-polling in two booths - booth 2 and 3 of Ward number 44  - for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. A difference cropped up between the number of votes in the register and the voting machine.

