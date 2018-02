Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Congress winners' list

LUDHIANA: As Congress swept the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 on Tuesday, party cadres broke into celebration mode. The party is currently leading in more than 61 wards. The BJP-SAD could secure a lead in just 18 wards while the LIP-AAP alliance is leading in 10 wards. The votes are being counted at nine centres with 108 under a heavy layer of security.

Here's a detailed list of winners/leading Congress candidates from 95 wards:

Ward 3 Pallavi Vinayak

Ward 4 Sukhdev Bawa

Ward 7 Ravinder Kaur

Ward 9 Gulshan Kaur

Ward 10 Harjinder Pal Singh

Ward 12 Naresh Kumar

Ward 13 Mandeep Kaur

Ward 14 Kuldeep Janada

Ward 15 Kanchan Malhotra

Ward 16 Umesh Sharma

Ward 18 V Bhatia

Ward 19 Manisha Taparia

Ward 20 Navneet Singh Ghayal

Ward 21 Kitty

Ward 22 Raj Kumar

Ward 23 Sandeep Kumari

Ward 24 Paul Grewal

Ward 25 Satinder Kaur

Ward 27 Baljit Kaur

Ward 33 Sunita Rani

Ward 35 Sarabjit Kaur

Ward 39 Jaspreet Kaur

Ward 43 Reet Kaur

Ward 44 Harkarandeep Singh Vaid

Ward 45 Barjinder Kaur

Ward 47 Priya

Ward 48 Parvinder Singh Gill Lapran

Ward 49 Rajinder Kaur

Ward 51 Amrit Kaur

Ward 52 Gurdeep Singh Neetu

Ward 53 Pinky Bansal

Ward 56 Shyam Sunder Malhotra

Ward 58 Rajesh Jain

Ward 60 Anil Parti

Ward 63 Luxmi Devi

Ward 64 Rakesh Parashar

Ward 65 Poonam Malhotra

Ward 66 Narinder Sharma Kala

Ward 67 Mamta Ashu

Ward 68 Baljinder Singh

Ward 69 Kulwinder Kaur

Ward 70 Dilraj Singh

Ward 71 Rupinder Kaur Sandhu

Ward 72 Hari Singh Brar

Ward 73 Seema Kapoor

Ward 74 Pankaj

Ward 75 Varsha Rampal

Ward 76 Gurpreet

Ward 78 Balkar Singh

Ward 80 Mahraj Singh

Ward 81 Rashi Aggarwal

Ward 82 Sunny Bhalla

Ward 83 Indu Raju Thapar

Ward 86 Ashwani Kumar

Ward 87 Kulwan Kaur

Ward 88 Manpreet Grewal

Ward 90 Jai Prakash

Ward 91 Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu

Ward 92 Harvinder Pal Singh

Ward 93 Loveleen Kaur

Ward 94 Gurpreet Singh Gopi

Ward 95 Gurdeep Deepa