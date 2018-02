Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance winners' list

Ludhiana: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance was decimated by Congress on Tuesday's Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls results. Congress took an early lead in the counting from the morning. The BJP-SAD won 20 wards while Congress swept 61 wards

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live Updates: Congress sweeps polls

Ludhiana civic polls: Ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP

Here's a detailed list of winners/leading SAD-BJP candidates from 95 wards:

ard 1 Divya Rana SAD

Ward 2 Gurmail Singh SAD

Ward 6 Sarabjit Singh Laadi SAD

Ward 8 Yashpal Chaudhary BJP

Ward 17 Jasmeet Kaur SAD

Ward 26 Surjit Singh Rai SAD

Ward 28 Paramjit Singh SAD

Ward 29 Prabjot Kaur SAD

Ward 30 Jaspal Singh SAD

Ward 31 Sonia Sharma BJP

Ward 34 Rakhwinder Gabria SAD

Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang SAD

Ward 54 Surinder Kaur SAD

Ward 57 Manju Aggarwal BJP

Ward 59 Prabhjot Kaur Bhola BJP

Ward 62 Om Prakash Ratra BJP

Ward 77 Maninder Kaur Ghumman BJP

Ward 79 Anny Sikka BJP

Ward 84 Surinder Atwal BJP

Ward 85 Sunita Rani BJP

Ward 89 Prem Sharma BJP