Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results 2018: Triangular contest between Congress, BJP-SAD and LIP-AAP alliances

LUDHIANA: The counting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 will begin at 9 am on Tuesday morning. The voting for the civic polls took place on Saturday. Nine counting centres have been set up in the city.

Early trends are expected to emerge around 10 am to 10:30 am. A clear picture is expected to emerge by noon.

A massive layer of security has been set around the nine counting centres, with senior police officers posted on spot.

A total of 494 candidates are in the fray. The chief contest is between Congress, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP)-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliances

Ludhiana is the biggest municipal body in Punjab.

The Congress, which is currently in power in Punjab since March 2017, won the civic polls in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December. The Congress party had also emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

The State Election Commission on Sunday ordered re-polling in two booths - booth 2 and 3 of Ward number 44 - for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. A difference cropped up between the number of votes in the register and the voting machine.