हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results 2018: Triangular contest between Congress, BJP-SAD and LIP-AAP alliances

Nine counting centres have been set up in the city. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
Comments |
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election results 2018: Triangular contest between Congress, BJP-SAD and LIP-AAP alliances
ANI photo

LUDHIANA: The counting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 will begin at 9 am on Tuesday morning. The voting for the civic polls took place on Saturday. Nine counting centres have been set up in the city. 

Early trends are expected to emerge around 10 am to 10:30 am. A clear picture is expected to emerge by noon. 

A massive layer of security has been set around the nine counting centres, with senior police officers posted on spot.

A total of 494 candidates are in the fray. The chief contest is between Congress, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP)-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliances

Ludhiana is the biggest municipal body in Punjab. 

The Congress, which is currently in power in Punjab since March 2017, won the civic polls in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December. The Congress party had also emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

The State Election Commission on Sunday ordered re-polling in two booths - booth 2 and 3 of Ward number 44  - for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. A difference cropped up between the number of votes in the register and the voting machine.

Tags:
Ludhiana MC electionsLudhiana mc elections 2018Ludhiana mc election results 2018Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE resultsLudhiana Municipal Corporation electionsLudhiana Municipal Corporation pollsLudhiana civic pollsLudhiana civic polls 2018Ludhiana elections
Next
Story

Ludhiana civic polls: Counting of votes today

Trending