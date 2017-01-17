Ludhiana shocker: `They were dying...and people were clicking pictures`

Ludhiana: In a frightful incident, four youngsters, including two girls, were killed and one person was left injured after a speeding car crashed into a tree in Ludhiana, Punjab, on January 06.

The horrifying accident took place near Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana.

According to Station House Office and eyewitnesses, the car was speeding around 100 kmph.

In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, a cousin of one of the victims wrote that maybe some of the teenagers could have been saved, had bystanders taken them to a hospital instead of clicking pictures.

She wrote: “Everyone at the site were clicking pictures and making videos and posting on social media. But not a single human came to help her."

This is what Asavari Bhardwaj posted:

The deceased were identified as Sanyam Arora, 20, Gaurish Verma, 21, Rishika Bassi, 19, and Ishani Jindal, 19.