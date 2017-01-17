Ludhiana shocker: `They were dying...and people were clicking pictures`
Ludhiana: In a frightful incident, four youngsters, including two girls, were killed and one person was left injured after a speeding car crashed into a tree in Ludhiana, Punjab, on January 06.
The horrifying accident took place near Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana.
According to Station House Office and eyewitnesses, the car was speeding around 100 kmph.
In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, a cousin of one of the victims wrote that maybe some of the teenagers could have been saved, had bystanders taken them to a hospital instead of clicking pictures.
She wrote: “Everyone at the site were clicking pictures and making videos and posting on social media. But not a single human came to help her."
This is what Asavari Bhardwaj posted:
The deceased were identified as Sanyam Arora, 20, Gaurish Verma, 21, Rishika Bassi, 19, and Ishani Jindal, 19.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- My father wanted me to be a man of character: Navjot Singh Siddhu
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre
- ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says I am not a role model, not proud of what I am doing
- Assembly Elections: BJP releases list of 149 candidates for Uttar Pradesh, 64 for Uttarakhand