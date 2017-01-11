Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Congress unconditionally, decision on Deputy CM post later: Amarinder Singh

Chandigrah: Politics in Punjab, where assembly elections are due this year, is getting hotter day by day with state Congress chief Amarinder Singh announcing that no declaration has been made that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given the Deputy Chief Minister's post in the state.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu will join Congress unconditionally. Any decision on Deputy Chief Minister is to be taken by AICC leadership at the apt time," says Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu will be Congress' candidate from Amritsar-east, a constituency that he represented for BJP from 2002-2014, and is all set to formally join the grand old party.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14, 2016.

Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, had joined the Congress in November 2016, after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party in October last year. She represented Amritsar-east constituency in the Punjab Assembly. She is also a former Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Punjab government.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 04.