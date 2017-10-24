News of levying pet tax baseless: Punjab govt

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected media reports as 'baseless' that it has proposed to levy pet tax.

“News reported in sections of media regarding the imposition of a tax upon keeping pets in urban areas is totally baseless,” ANI quoted the state government as saying.

Earlier in the day, media reports had claimed that Punjab has proposed to levy a tax on people keeping pet animals.

Reports said that besides dogs and cats, owning pigs, sheep and deer would invite a tax liability of Rs 250 annually, while the charges could go higher for buffalos, bulls, camel, horses, cows and elephants.