PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Punjab's Jalandhar – Highlights

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine with a rally in Punjab's Jalndhar.

While addressing a huge crowd, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and urged the electorate to vote for SAD-BJP alliance.

Here are some highlights of PM Modi's speech:

- This election is about giving renewed strength to Punjab, the land of the brave and the courageous.

- Congress is history now, it can do nothing. He accused the grand old party of defaming the state.

- In 2012 the Congress was so over confident about winning power. We saw what happened. No one can underestimate the people of Punjab.

- There are many states in India but Punjab is more than that. It enhances country's pride.

- Due to selfish interests and lacking the will for proper discussion, some people are trying to humiliate Punjab.

- Why are some people saying improper things about the youth of Punjab? Is it just for political interests? Such a discourse is not good.

- No one ever cast aspersions on the youth of Punjab. We always had and continue to have faith of Punjab's youth.

- Punjab wants to see Shri Parkash Singh Badal a CM again. He is a leader who always worked for Punjab.

- For Badal Sahab, what matters is the poor, the farmers and the villages.

- We feel proud of our brave soldiers. The NDA government at the Centre implemented the One Rank, One Pension scheme.

- Our fight against corruption would not stop. I want the entire nation's support in fighting corruption.