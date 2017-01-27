PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Punjab's Jalandhar – Highlights
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine with a rally in Punjab's Jalndhar.
While addressing a huge crowd, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and urged the electorate to vote for SAD-BJP alliance.
Here are some highlights of PM Modi's speech:
- This election is about giving renewed strength to Punjab, the land of the brave and the courageous.
- Congress is history now, it can do nothing. He accused the grand old party of defaming the state.
- In 2012 the Congress was so over confident about winning power. We saw what happened. No one can underestimate the people of Punjab.
- There are many states in India but Punjab is more than that. It enhances country's pride.
- Due to selfish interests and lacking the will for proper discussion, some people are trying to humiliate Punjab.
- Why are some people saying improper things about the youth of Punjab? Is it just for political interests? Such a discourse is not good.
- No one ever cast aspersions on the youth of Punjab. We always had and continue to have faith of Punjab's youth.
- Punjab wants to see Shri Parkash Singh Badal a CM again. He is a leader who always worked for Punjab.
- For Badal Sahab, what matters is the poor, the farmers and the villages.
- We feel proud of our brave soldiers. The NDA government at the Centre implemented the One Rank, One Pension scheme.
- Our fight against corruption would not stop. I want the entire nation's support in fighting corruption.
