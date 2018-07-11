हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address Kisan Kalyan rally in Punjab's Muktsar

Today's rally will be jointly organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malout.

PM Narendra Modi to address Kisan Kalyan rally in Punjab's Muktsar

Muktsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a huge congregation of farmers - Kisan Kalyan Rally - in Punjab's Muktsar district on Wednesday in the wake of Centre's recent move to raise Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops.

"Tomorrow I would be visiting Punjab to address a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Malout, Muktsar district. Farmers from Punjab have an invaluable contribution in the growth of India's agriculture sector. I look forward to tomorrow's rally," the Prime Minister had tweeted on Tuesday.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and other important leaders will also attend the rally.

On July 4, the Centre approved the proposal to hike MSP by 50 percent for 14 Kharif crops for the year 2018-19.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi approved the proposal made by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget 2018 of hiking the support price by one-and-a-half times of the production cost for Kharif crops.

MSP is referred to a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers, to protect agriculture producers from fall in farm prices. 

It is to be noted that farmers across the country have been demanding a hike in the MSP regarding their crops and several opposition parties had attacked the Centre for ignoring the genuine concerns of the farmers.    

(With ANI inputs)

