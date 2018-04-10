PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results expected by April 15 @pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Board or PSEB Class 10 and 12 exam results are expected to be declared on official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com by the end of April 2018. The state has reportedly decided to declare the results within 15 days of completion of exams. The examinations for Class 10 concluded on March 31 and that of Class 12 on March 29.

The results will be held available at result hosting website indiaresults.com. Result related updates can be found at the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in

According to reports, if the results of both Classes 10 and 12 should be out by April 15. However, there's no official confirmation about the same from the board.

On the day of Maths paper, after reports of paper leak the Board cancelled the exam. the exam was however held on 31 March.

Krishan Kumar, the Secretary of School Education, reportedly said at a press conference that PSEB will declare results 15 days after the last examination current session onwards.

Earlier, results would be declared in May, creating troubles for students taking admissions into higher education institutes outside state.

Evaluation of paper has been also made mandatory for all schoolteachers.

