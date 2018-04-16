PSEB Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 delayed; check re-exam dates @pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: The results of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations have been delayed. This is because the board would conduct re-test of a few subjects.

As per the new dates, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted from April 17 to April 20.

In a notification released on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in - the announcement was made. "Due to Copying, Cancelled Examination of Class 10th and 12th will be held on April 17th to 20th," the notice read.

Exam schedule of Class 10 -

April 17: Maths, Science, Punjabi, Music, Home Science, Agriculture

April 18: English, Tailoring & Stitching, Science

April 19: Punjabi A

April 20: Punjabi B

Exam schedule of Class 12 -

April 17: General English, Punjabi, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Music, Psychology, Biology and Computer Science

April 18: General Punjabi, Sports

April 19: Environmental Science

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.