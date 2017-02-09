Punjab assembly polls 2017: Re-polling underway in five districts, 33.69% turnout till 11 am

Chandigarh: Re-polling is currently underway at 48 polling stations under Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and five assembly segments of Punjab on Thursday.

According to ANI, 33% polling percentage has been recorded till 11 am.

The re-poll was ordered by the Election Commission following malfunctioning of Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in these stations during the February 4 elections.

The re-polling began at 8 AM amid tight security, officials said.

The re-polling was ordered at 12 polling stations of Majitha Assembly seat, nine each of Muktsar and Sangrur, one each of Moga and Sardulgarh and 16 polling stations of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency.

Problem in VVPAT was witnessed in Majithia, Muktsar and Sangrur assembly segments while EVMs were found faulty in Moga and Sardulgarh segments.

From Majitha seat, Cabinet minister and Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia is locked in a contest against Congress and AAP candidates Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli and Himmat Singh Shergill respectively.

From Muktsar, Congress has fielded Karan Kaur while SAD and AAP have fielded Kanwarjit Singh and Jagdeep Singh respectively.

From Sangrur, Congress's nominee is Vijay Inder Singla while SAD has fielded Parkash Chand Garg and AAP has nominated Dinesh Bansal.

In Moga, Congress has fielded Harjot Kamal Singh against Akali candidate Barjinder Singh and AAP candidate Ramesh Grover.

From Sardulgarh seat, the fight is between Congress candidate Ajit Inder Singh, AAP's Sukhwinder Singh and Akali candidate Dilraj Singh.

From Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, the poll fight is between BJP's Rajindermohan Singh Chhina, Congress's G S Aujla and AAP's Upkar Sandhu.

Elections for 117 assembly segments took place on February 4 and the state recorded 78.6 per cent of voting.

With PTI inputs