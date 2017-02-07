Punjab Assembly polls: EC orders re-polling at 48 polling stations
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday, ordered re-polling at 48 polling stations in Punjab.
According to the Commission`s order, re-polling will be held on February 9, between 8 am to 5 pm.
It will be conducted at 16 polling stations in Amritsar parliamentary constituency, 12 in Majitha Assembly constituency, one in Moga Assembly constituency, nine in Muktsar Assembly constituency, four in Sardulgarh Assembly constituency and six in Sangrur Assembly constituency.
The Commission said that at some places polling was interrupted as Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) machines and EVMs had malfunctioned.
Of 24,697 Ballot Units and 24,256 Control Units used in Punjab, 180 BUs and 184 CUs failed during the poll.
The Punjab legislative assembly election, 2017 was held on February 4 to select the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.
The results of the election will be announced on 11 March.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR