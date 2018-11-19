Punjab CM Amarinder Singh visits Amritsar grenade attack site; Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects declared

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday visited the site of the recent grenade attack which left at least three persons dead and over others injured in Amritsar's Adliwal village.

He visited Nirankari Bhawan - the grenade attack site - in the afternoon for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and top officials of the administration.

#SpotVisuals: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh visited the Amritsar blast site today. State Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also present. The blast that took place yesterday claimed three lives. pic.twitter.com/qIacnFBzEw — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

Ahead of inspecting the attack site, Singh was briefed by top officials.

Singh also later interacted with the families of those injured in the grenade attack.

The Punjab CM has meanwhile announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the grenade attack.

"The information can be provided by calling the police helpline number - 181. The identity of the informers will be kept secret," said media advisor to the Punjab CM.

The NIA team, meanwhile, visited the blast site late on Sunday along with forensic experts. They held discussions with Punjab DGP and DG Intelligence regarding the incident.

At least three people were killed while more than 20 others were injured in an explosion at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday.

Nirankari Bhawan is a prayer hall of a religious sect.

Media reports suggest that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had earlier alerted the police stations.

According to eyewitnesses, two to three bike-borne masked men carried out the grenade attack who later fled.

(With Agency inputs)