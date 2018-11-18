Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condemns Amritsar attack, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Chandigarh: Strongly condemning the grenade attack in Amritsar's Nirankari Bhawan, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased while free treatment to all who are injured.

The Chief Minister directed Home Secretary, Punjab Police DGP, DGP Intelligence and DGP Law and Order to rush to the spot to investigate the attack. He added that the district administration has been asked to extend all possible help.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Strongly condemn the bomb blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Have asked Home Secy and @PunjabPoliceInd DGP, DGP Intelligence and DGP Law & Order to rush to the spot to investigate."

"My heart goes out to victims of the Amritsar bomb blast & their families. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the dead and free treatment to injured. Have asked district administration to extend all help," he said in another tweet.

At least three people were killed while more than 10 others have been injured in an explosion at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village, earlier in the day. Nirankari Bhawan is a prayer hall of a religious sect.

Following the blast, Singh called for an emergency meeting. According to eyewitnesses, two to three bike-borne men carried out the grenade attack who later fled. They were masked.

Media reports suggest that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had earlier alerted the police stations. Intelligence sources suspect the hand of Pakistan's spying agency ISI in the blast.