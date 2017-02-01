Punjab Congress expels three rebel candidates for 'anti-party activities'

Chandigarh: With only one day to go before campaigning for the state Assembly election officially comes to a close, the Punjab Congress on Wednesday permanently expelled three more rebel candidates from the party for their alleged "anti-party activities".

Acting president, BCC Dirba, Baldev Singh, president, BCC Dirba Jagtar Singh and and former Mayor, Jalandhar West Surinder are expelled from the party's primary membership for staying adamant on contesting against the official party nominees, an official order, signed by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh, issued here stated.

The party, so far, has expelled 21 "rebel" candidates for allegedly refusing to withdraw from the electoral race in favour of the official party candidates in the fray from different Assembly segments of the state.

The party leadership had decided to take strict disciplinary action against those refusing to toe the line with regard to contesting Assembly polls in Punjab, while continuing with its efforts to amicably persuade the "rebels", some of whom had acceded to Amarinder's personal request in this matter, the order said.

The PPCC president said the rebels, agreeing to leave the fray, would be accommodated in key positions if the Congress forms the government in the state.