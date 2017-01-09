Punjab elections 2017: Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Congress poll manifesto

Chandigarh: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh unveiled the poll manifesto of Congress party for Punjab at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.

Singh released the party manifesto for Punjab in the presence of senior state leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Bhattal, the chairperson of the manifesto drafting panel of Punjab Congress.

"Election manifesto is a visionary document that promises to people of Punjab that we'll undo the damage done by the previous state government in last ten years," Manmohan Singh said.

Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh accused it of destroying the financial condition of the state and said, "The Akali-BJP reign has been a failure for the people of Punjab. The state has been moved into debts, with misgovernance becoming rampant."

He further claimed that "Congress, under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, would succeed in bringing back economic stability in Punjab."

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder too highlighted the major points of the manifesto and claimed that drug menace in the state will be eradicated from roots after Congress comes to power in the state.

"Drugs is the first thing we will attack and in 4 weeks we will end this drug menace in Punjab," Captain Amarinder Singh said.

Meanwhile, the grand old party is looking forward to the official joining of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly elections from the Amritsar constituency.