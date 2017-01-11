Punjab Elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Congress today?
New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to join Congress on Wednesday.
Sidhu will contest as Congress nominee from the Amritsar-East constituency.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi yesterday held a series of meetings with senior party leaders and also finalised the list of the remaining 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly Elections.
The Congress has so far released names of its 77 candidates and is yet to announce the names of remaining 40 candidates for 117 Assembly seats.
Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu declined AAP's Deputy CM offer for Congress' CM post: Arvind Kejriwal
The cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14, 2016.
Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, had joined the Congress in November 2016, after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party on October 08. She represented Amritsar-East constituency in the Punjab Assembly. She is also a former Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Punjab government.
Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu launches 'Awaaz-e-Punjab' front, reveals why he did not join Kejriwal-led AAP
Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 04.
