close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Punjab: Man rapes 28-year-old on pretext of marriage in Moga

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:47

Moga: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage here, police said today.

The victim said Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar's Noor Mehal, had been establishing physical relations with her for four years on the false promise of marriage, they said.

After he refused to marry her, she registered a complaint of rape against him, police said, adding that a rape case has been registered against Sandeep who was absconding. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.