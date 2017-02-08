Punjab: Man rapes 28-year-old on pretext of marriage in Moga
PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:47
Moga: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage here, police said today.
The victim said Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar's Noor Mehal, had been establishing physical relations with her for four years on the false promise of marriage, they said.
After he refused to marry her, she registered a complaint of rape against him, police said, adding that a rape case has been registered against Sandeep who was absconding.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:47
