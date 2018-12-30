हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab panchayat polls

Punjab panchayat polls: Voting ends; 50.72% turnout in Jalandhar till 2 PM, 42% in Amritsar

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

Punjab panchayat polls: Voting ends; 50.72% turnout in Jalandhar till 2 PM, 42% in Amritsar
ANI photo

Chandigarh: The polling to elect sarpanchs and panchs in more than 13,276 villages in Punjab has now come to an end. According to news agency ANI, 50.72% voter turnout has been recorded in Jalandhar and 42%  in Amritsar till 2 PM, respectively.

The voting began at 8 AM and concluded around 4 PM on Sunday. 

The counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling.

A state election official earlier said that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling. 

As many as 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs. The official added that around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages, he said.

Nearly 1.27 crore voters are taking part in the polling.

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Punjab panchayat pollsPunjab panchayat election

Must Watch