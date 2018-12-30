Punjab panchayat polls: Voting ends; 50.72% turnout in Jalandhar till 2 PM, 42% in Amritsar

Chandigarh: The polling to elect sarpanchs and panchs in more than 13,276 villages in Punjab has now come to an end. According to news agency ANI, 50.72% voter turnout has been recorded in Jalandhar and 42% in Amritsar till 2 PM, respectively.

The voting began at 8 AM and concluded around 4 PM on Sunday.

Voting for panchayat polls begins in Punjab; Visuals from a polling centre in Majitha Halka in Amritsar (pic 1&2) and Ludhiana (pic 3) pic.twitter.com/mAPYURkNw6 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2018

The counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling.

A state election official earlier said that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling.

As many as 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs. The official added that around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages, he said.

Nearly 1.27 crore voters are taking part in the polling.

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

(With inputs from agencies)