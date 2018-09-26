हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amritsar

Punjab Police ties woman on top of jeep, parades her throughout the town

The woman was tied on the roof of the police jeep as a 'punishment'.

Punjab Police ties woman on top of jeep, parades her throughout the town

AMRITSAR: In yet another shocking case of police brutality, a middle-aged woman was forcibly tied to the roof of an official jeep as a 'punishment' after she objected to her husband being taken away by the policemen in Punjab's Amritsar district.

According to reports, the woman fell from the jeep and suffered serious injuries in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in the Amritsar district with the help of local residents, who saw her falling from the roof of the police jeep.

It has emerged that the woman was tied on the roof of the police jeep as a 'punishment' since she had objected to her husband being taken away by the cops.

The police had gone to the woman's house in the Chawinda Devi locality of Amritsar to question her father-in-law in connection with a property dispute case.

Since the victim's father-in-law was not in the house, the cops wanted to take away her husband which she vehemently opposed. Angered with this, the Punjab Police Crime Branch officials then forcibly tied the woman on the roof of their jeep and paraded her throughout the town.

The matter came to light after several video clips of the shocking incident emerged showing the woman being carried on the roof of the speeding police jeep. 

In one of the videos, she can be seen falling from the roof of the jeep as the speeding vehicle took a sharp turn in an area of Amritsar district.

The woman can be seen trying to get up and then fleeing from the scene.

No action has been taken against the guilty Punjab Police personnel in this connection as yet.

The shocking incident has, meanwhile, triggered a war of words between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the ruling Congress party over growing lawlessness in the state.

The incident has also put the Punjab Police under scanner over its style of functioning.

It may be recalled that a prominent SAD activist was shot dead along with his wife in Sangrur town earlier this month.

The Amritsar incident came to light a day after three cops, including a woman constable, were caught on camera abusing and slapping a Hindu woman for being friends with a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The video went viral on the social media and evoked a sharp criticism of the UP Police.  

