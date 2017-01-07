Punjab polls 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to join Congress on Monday

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in September last year, is likely to join the Congress party on January 9, according to ANI.

Sidhu will most likely contest from Amritsar constituency, a seat that he represented as a BJP lawmaker for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014.

However, no official confirmation has been made from the either side.

The Congress Election Committee meeting is scheduled to take place on January 10 in Punjab.

Both Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur had quit the BJP last year. Sidhu had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member and flirted briefly with the idea of floating his own party after weeks of negotiations with Aam Aadmi Party came to naught.

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh had recently announced that Sidhu is inclined to to join the party and would announce a date soon.