Punjab polls: AAP asks EC to impose restrictions on activities near EVMs

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday urged Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to completely restrict any sort of activity within the compound where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored in the state.

AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, Legal cell convener Himmat Singh Shergill and dialogue committee chairman Kanwar Sandhu in a joint statement said that after incident of Patiala, where District Returning Officer (DRO) allowed shifting of old EVMs lying in same complex where assembly poll EVMs are stored, the possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out.

They said that even though Election Commission has clarified that EVMs removed by district officials were those used in the Municipal Corporation elections but it was an "unusual and suspected" action.

The AAP leaders said that district authorities had no business to enter the complex till the time election process is completed.

AAP leaders further said that about 15,000 AAP volunteers were monitoring the EVMs and would stand guard to any "attempt by ruling SAD-BJP alliance to alter the process".

They claimed that Akali Dal leaders were "frustrated over imminent defeat and they can go to any extent to sabotage the EVMs".

They demanded from EC not to allow any official to go beyond first circle of security.