Punjab polls: Action recommended against three candidates for MCC violation
Moga: Returning Officer has written to the Election Commission recommending action against three poll candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct here.
This recommendation came after RO Charandeep Singh received unsatisfactory replies to a notice served to the candidates belonging to SAD, Congress and AAP for allegedly violating the MCC, an official said.
Singh had served notices to SAD candidate Barjinder Singh, Harjot Kamal from Congress and AAP candidate Ramesh Grover.
The candidates had allegedly taken out a procession on the last day of poll campaigning without the RO's permission, the official said.
In reply to the RO's notice, all three candidates said that there had been no planning of the processions.
The SAD candidate denied organising a gathering in the premises of a Gurdwara and said people came in their own vehicles and by their own wish.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status