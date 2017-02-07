Punjab polls: Action recommended against three candidates for MCC violation

Moga: Returning Officer has written to the Election Commission recommending action against three poll candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct here.

This recommendation came after RO Charandeep Singh received unsatisfactory replies to a notice served to the candidates belonging to SAD, Congress and AAP for allegedly violating the MCC, an official said.

Singh had served notices to SAD candidate Barjinder Singh, Harjot Kamal from Congress and AAP candidate Ramesh Grover.

The candidates had allegedly taken out a procession on the last day of poll campaigning without the RO's permission, the official said.

In reply to the RO's notice, all three candidates said that there had been no planning of the processions.

The SAD candidate denied organising a gathering in the premises of a Gurdwara and said people came in their own vehicles and by their own wish.