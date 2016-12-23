Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East, says his wife

Chandigarh: The cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar East, said his wife.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest election from Amritsar East. I will assist him. Congress high command will soon give its approval," Navjot Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by India Today.

The media house also quoted sources as saying that Sidhus are now eyeing deputy chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, on December 21, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh had ruled out the possibility of giving party tickets to both Navjot Sidhu and his wife and had said that the 'one-family-one-ticket' norm would be strictly enforced.

Interestingly, the comments by Singh, who is leading Congress' campaign in Punjab, came a day after the cricketer- turned politician met Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has already finalised half of its candidates for the polls in the state.

Singh had also said that there was no talk in Congress about offering deputy CM's post to Sidhu,.

Asked about reports of Sidhu contesting from Amritsar East constituency where his wife is a sitting MLA, Singh had said, "It was up to the Sidhu couple to decide who will contest. The party will strictly adhere to one-family- one-ticket norm in all cases," as per PTI.

While Navjot Kaur joined the Congress last month, Sidhu is yet to join the party.

Sidhu's entry into Congress has been speculated for a long time.

Earlier, he was in talks with AAP but the negotiations did not yield any result and led to a split in Sidhu's recently formed outfit Awaaz-E-Punjab.

(With Agency inputs)