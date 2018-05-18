Punjab Shocker: Man carries newborn daughter in polybag for hours, tries to sell

MOHALI: In a shocking case, a man carried his newborn daughter inside a polythene bag for hours, trying to sell the baby to various persons. The incident took place in Punjab's Mohali on Monday night.

The incident came to light after the accused, Jaspal Singh, approached a doctor on duty in Mohali's Civil Hospital, trying to sell the infant.

Singh, who hails from Amritsar and lives with his family in a rented accommodation on Chandigarh-Kharar road, claimed that he wanted to sell his newborn male child. On inquiring about the child, he presented a polythene bag and handed over the newborn girl child. The child was sick and vomiting. She was admitted in the ICU and is now doing fine.

The accused, who works as a loader in a mall, was later handed over to the police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused and his wife already have two sons – a ten-year-old and a five-year-old. Singh has claimed that his wife was sick and he needed the money for her treatment. He further claimed that his wife suggested selling the baby since they could not afford a third child.

Singh reportedly spent hours searching for a prospective buyer for the child. He visited a few more hospitals before landing at the Civil Hospital in Mohali.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.