Punjab rural elections

Punjab Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti elections 2018 Live Updates: Voting underway

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, September 22.

Punjab Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti elections 2018 Live Updates: Voting underway

Chandigarh: Voting for Punjab Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti elections is currently underway in 17,268 polling booths across the state on Wednesday. The polling will continue till 4 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, September 22.

There are a total of 22 Zila Parishads and 150 Panchayat Samitis in Punjab. Nearly 354 Zila Parishad members and 2,900 Panchayat Samitis members will be elected by 1,27,87,395 registered voters – including 60,99,053 woman and 97 third gender. 

Top parties contesting the poll are the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the day. Nearly 50,000 Punjab police personnel and 86,340 poll personnel have been deployed.

