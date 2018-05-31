Punjab's Shahkot Assembly bypoll results 2018: Congress takes early lead in SAD's bastion

Chandigarh: Early election trends have started emerging from Punjab's Shahkot Assembly seat. Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi has established an early lead. Shiromani Akali Dal's Naib Singh Kohar and Aam Aadmi Party's Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan are trailing behind. Over 76 per cent of more than 1.72 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the Shahkot Assembly bypoll on May 29.

The Shahkot Assembly seat is being seen as a popularity contest between the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The seat is considered an Akali bastion.

During the bypolls, reports of a scuffle inside and outside the polling booths emerged, but the Election Commission said the the bypolls went peacefully by and large.

Tight security arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes. The Election Commission deployed 1,022 security personnel, including six companies of the Border Security Force, in Shahkot, an official said adding that 1,416 polling staff were also deployed.

There were 236 polling booths in the constituency, of which webcasting was held at 103 stations.

EVMs and Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) were used at all polling stations.