Rahul shares 'dal-subzi' meal with villagers in Punjab

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:51

Chandigarh: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a meal of 'dal-subzi' with villagers and interacted with them in Sangrur district, on the last day of campaigning for the Punjab assembly polls.

Dressed in blue denims, white kurta and a half jacket, Gandhi sat on a wooden cot, flanked by the village headman and council members, and interacted with the residents of Baliyan village, 145 km from here.

He later shared a traditional meal with commoners and party leaders at the 'Sanjha Chulha' (common kitchen) put up by the villagers.

The Congress Vice President sat on the floor and was served the lentils and vegetables from steel buckets along with rotis (flat bread).

A number of village elders, women, youth, including girls, sat down to share the meal with Gandhi.

As the villagers highlighted the problems they were facing, Gandhi also took the opportunity to urge them to vote for the party to form the next government in the state saying the Congress cared for their needs and problems.

"Do not fall into the trap of parties which are allied with radical elements," he said.

Campaigning in Punjab ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

Polls for the 117 assembly seats are scheduled for Saturday.

The main contest is among the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:34

