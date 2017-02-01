RDX was used in Bathinda blast, says Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

Bathinda: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Wednesday that in preliminary probe it had been found that in the explosion in a car at Maur Mandi in the district was an RDX attack.

"Explosives were kept," he added, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, two children injured in the explosion succumbed to injuries today, taking the death toll to five.

Three persons were killed yesterday in the explosion near the venue of the poll campaign of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi.

Police said ten persons had sustained injuries in the explosion, which is suspected to be an "act of terrorism" and comes ahead of the February 4 polls.

"Two children identified as Ripandeep and Japanpreet in the age group of 14-15 succumbed to burn injuries sustained in the car explosion," a police official posted in Bathinda said today, as per PTI.

Three passers-by who were killed in the blast have been identified as Harpal Singh (55), Barkha (7) and Ashok (35), police said.

The blast had occurred around 8:30 pm last night shortly after the "jan sabha" of Congress candidate Jassi, who is contesting from Maur Assembly seat.

Jassi, who is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, escaped unhurt in the incident.

As per preliminary probe, the car was found to be stolen and was bearing the registration number of a two-wheeler. The chassis and engine number of the vehicle was also removed, police officials said.

The blast was so powerful that it ripped apart the vehicle. Initially, it was suspected that the blast was caused by a LPG cylinder in the car. But later it was found that the car was not running on gas. A burnt pressure cooker was also found near the blast site.

