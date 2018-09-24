हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab due to heavy rains, schools, colleges to remain closed on Tuesday

A few parts of northern region, including Punjab, have been witnessing widespread rains for the last two days.

Red alert in Punjab due to heavy rains, schools, colleges to remain closed on Tuesday

All schools and colleges in Punjab will remain closed on Tuesday due to a prediction of incessant rainfall in the state. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also announced an assessment of crops that have been damaged due to heavy rains over the past four days.

The Chief Minister has asked the Food and Civil Supplies and Animal Husbandry ministers to appoint nodal officers for the distribution of food packets to the affected people and dry fodder for the animals.

Experts on Monday said that rains in Punjab and Haryana could cause damage to kharif crops and dip in their yield. Rains are also likely to delay paddy harvesting for a few days.

A few parts of northern region, including Punjab, have been witnessing widespread rains for the last two days. According to weatherman, rainfall activity will start receding on Tuesday.

Though Punjab and Haryana are in the process of assessing damage to kharif crops, farm experts anticipate dip in yield due to continuous rains. "Paddy grown in low-lying areas is vulnerable to damage due to rains as it usually gets submerged in water," Director at Punjab Agriculture Department J S Bains said.

Punjab government had on Monday issued a 'red alert' in the wake of heavy rain in the state and has asked district authorities to maintain vigil. District control rooms have been activated for fast response and the Army has also been alerted, the spokesman said. The CM called a meeting of senior officers to review arrangements to deal with flood-like situations.

District authorities in catchment areas of rivers have been asked to make sufficient arrangements of boats for any rescue operation, the spokesman said. 

