SAD asks for performance report of rank and file during polls
Chandigarh: The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), seeking a third consecutive term in Punjab, today asked the party candidates who contested the February 4 Assembly polls to submit reports on the performance of the rank and file in the high-stakes election.
The core committee of the party, led by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, held its first meeting after the polls here today to thank the voters for a peaceful polling day and discuss the strategy for the upcoming election to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).
Informing this, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the leaders who took part in the meeting exuded confidence that the SAD-BJP combine would win the Punjab Assembly polls for the third consecutive time.
The party also asked the candidates to submit reports on the performance of the rank and file within 15 days, he added.
"If the candidates faced any problem from any leader or worker in their areas during the election, they can mention it in their reports for suitable action," Cheema said.
At the meeting chaired by Sukhbir, the party also thanked its leaders, workers and office-bearers for their hard work and dedication to ensure SAD's victory in the Assembly polls.
