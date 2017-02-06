Save Punjab from drug menace: BJP leader to Rajnath Singh

Jalandhar: BJP leader and former minister in the ruling SAD-BJP government Laxmi Kanta Chawla today wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to "save Punjab from the drug menace".

"Political leaders in Punjab may have issued different statements but the reality is that youths are completely trapped in the drug menace and they need to be saved," she said in the letter.

"Rajnath Ji, please save Punjab from drugs. Whoever forms the government, the state belongs to the people. We should keep it in our mind that we have to free Punjab from drugs.

"You are aware of the fact that several youths have died of drugs, many families have been destroyed due to it.

Even the government cannot reveal the exact numbers. Several innocents are in jails due to this menace," she said.