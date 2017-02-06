SGPC sets up panel to probe Dera support row
Patiala: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set up a three-member committee to probe the issue of Dera Sacha Sauda announcing support to the SAD- BJP alliance in the Punjab Assembly polls.
Its chief Kirpal Singh Badungar said the SGPC formed the committee on the directions of Akal Takht's head Gurbachan Singh to probe the matter. SGPC members Baldev Singh, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Gurcharan Singh Grewal have been asked to find out who had approached the Dera to seek support for the SAD-BJP combine.
Asked if SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal would also be brought under the scanner, Badungar said: "It is the prerogative of Akal Takht's Jathedar."
Questioned if the issue will have any impact on the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee elections due this month, he said it will be too early to make an assumption.
Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda had on Wednesday announced support for the SAD-BJP combine for the February 4 Assembly polls.
"The Dera had left it to its followers 'premis' to take a call on which political party to support. Accordingly, the premis have decided to support the Akali Dal and BJP candidates in Punjab," Dera's political Affairs wing member Ram Karan had told PTI.
