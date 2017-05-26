close
Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away

 KPS Gill is credited with having brought the insurgency in Punjab under control.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 16:54
Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
Pic courtsey: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) KPS Gill passed away on Friday. He was 82.

Gill breathed his last at 2:55 pm at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

He is credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab.

The former DGP of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on May 18 under the care of Dr DS Rana, the head of the department of nephrology.

"He was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. Gill had been recovering from peritonitis but died of a sudden cardiac arrest caused by cardiac arrhythmia," Dr Rana said.

Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, who was known as `supercop`, was DGP of Punjab Police between 1988 and 1990 and came back to the post again in 1991 and held it till retirement in 1995. 

KPS Gill served as Director General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Advisor (Security) to the Government of Chhattisgarh for a year in 2006-2007.

Meanwhile, IPS Association tweeted: "We deeply mourn the sad demise of iconic IPS officer, the legendary #KPSGill. His work in defeating Punjab militancy will always inspire us."

The Padma Shri recipient retired from the Indian Police Service in 1995.

TAGS

KPS GillKanwar Pal Singh GillPunjabIndian Police ServicePunjab insurgency

