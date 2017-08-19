close
Ten girl students injured as auto-rickshaw overturns in Punjab

Nine girls were discharged after the first aid, one of the student identified as Kamaljit Kaur was admitted to a local hospital as she suffered serious injuries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:35

Phagwara: Ten girl students of a private school were on Saturday injured when an auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling in, overturned at Gol Chowk here after an accident with a motorcycle, the police said.

The students, aged between 10 and 12 years, are residents of Model Town and Ratanpura localities, they said.

They were going to Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School for Girls near old post office road along Banga road when the auto-rickshaw overturned, a police official said.

