Tension prevails in Punjab's Majitha as Congress-Akali Dal clash
Amritsar: Tension prevailed in Punjab`s Majitha constituency on Monday following clashes between supporters of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, a police officer said.
Police reinforcements were rushed to Mian Pandher village in Amritsar district, 275 km from Chandigarh, following the clashes.
"Two groups were involved in the clash. Those injured were taken to hospital. We have stationed police forces in the village and nearby areas," Inspector Paramjit Singh of Punjab Police said.
The clashes took place on Sunday after the peaceful polling for the February 4 assembly elections ended.
Bricks, stones and rods were used by people from both groups, the police official added.
The Majitha assembly seat saw a bitter contest between high-profile Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress candidate Lalli Majithia.
Bikram Majithia is the younger brother of Union Minister for Food Processing and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Majithia was declared a sensitive constituency by the Election Commission.
